Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,313,750.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CHE opened at $527.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $543.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $27,789,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $27,830,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

