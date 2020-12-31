Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.41.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.