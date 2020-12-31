Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $7.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.98 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $31.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.43 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHMI. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 182,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

