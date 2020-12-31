China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.50. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £32.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.40.

About China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

