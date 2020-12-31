Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Trading Up 5.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 1,021,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,249,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000.

About Chindata Group (NYSE:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

