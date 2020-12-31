Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,321.61.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,374.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.37, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,325.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,232.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

