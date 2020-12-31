Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 2,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

PPRQF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.