CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair Sells 2,381 Shares

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$38,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672.

Lorraine P. Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Lorraine P. Blair sold 947 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$15,367.35.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,017. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

