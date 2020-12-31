Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.30-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.27 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00-21.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.17.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.