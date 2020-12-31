Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE:XEC opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

