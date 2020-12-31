Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $283.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

CIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

