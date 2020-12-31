Claymore (CLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

