Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,255,457 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

