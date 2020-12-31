Cleveland-Cliffs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 62,732 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,199% compared to the average daily volume of 4,829 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 449,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.