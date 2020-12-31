CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $185,056.44 and $52,036.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00296848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.02000821 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

