Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.