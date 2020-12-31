Comparing Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Deutsche Lufthansa -27.74% -60.12% -9.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.63 $335.26 million $5.09 4.89 Deutsche Lufthansa $40.80 billion 0.16 $1.36 billion $2.86 4.64

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 1 0 0 1.50 Deutsche Lufthansa 10 3 0 0 1.23

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including living animals, valuable cargo, post and dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive goods serving approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines, as well as develops and manufactures cabin and digital products. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight sales and entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics services, as well as consulting services; and operates airport lounges. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 763 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

