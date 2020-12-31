Comparing Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xcorporeal and Cutera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cutera $181.71 million 2.27 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -26.64

Xcorporeal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera.

Profitability

This table compares Xcorporeal and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A Cutera -18.83% -61.21% -25.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xcorporeal and Cutera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cutera has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Summary

Cutera beats Xcorporeal on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcorporeal Company Profile

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, and myQ products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

