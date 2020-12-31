Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

