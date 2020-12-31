COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.19) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45).

CMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

