CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.53. CompX International shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 1,233 shares.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of CompX International worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CompX International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.