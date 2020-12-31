Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 906,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $385.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

