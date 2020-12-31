Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.09

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 82361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

