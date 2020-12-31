Contrasting Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.03 billion 0.38 $52.95 million N/A N/A Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.46 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 5.32% 9.35% 2.39% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 18.53% 0.12%

Risk & Volatility

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

