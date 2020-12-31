Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 14,300 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 10,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. PBF Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $555.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

