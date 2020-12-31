Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.67

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 4403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several research firms have commented on CRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $844.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.