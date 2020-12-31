Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

