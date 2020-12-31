COVA (COVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $291,517.97

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. COVA has a total market capitalization of $291,517.97 and $92,396.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00181283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00561331 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00085386 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.