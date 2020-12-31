Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.64 ($60.76).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €50.48 ($59.39). 339,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.71 and a 200-day moving average of €41.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.48. Covestro AG has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

