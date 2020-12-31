Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 126.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 676,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

