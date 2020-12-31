Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Sidoti started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.61. 4,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,762 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.