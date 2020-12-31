Cred (LBA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $512,739.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io and UEX. During the last week, Cred has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $512,739.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00130458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00569723 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00163074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00312945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00050214 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

