Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 2.7%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 42,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.