CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Trading 7.7% Higher

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. 194,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 106,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

In other news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $132,394 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter.

About CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

