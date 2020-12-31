Critical Analysis: The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM)

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Alkaline Water and NuVim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.79 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -2.94 NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NuVim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Alkaline Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Alkaline Water and NuVim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Alkaline Water presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given The Alkaline Water’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than NuVim.

Risk and Volatility

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Alkaline Water beats NuVim on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

