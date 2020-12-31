Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.31. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

