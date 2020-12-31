CryptoCarbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 213.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $102.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00128584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00181933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00565535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307354 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00084338 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

