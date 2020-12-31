Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and $9,661.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00296138 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.04 or 0.01975567 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

