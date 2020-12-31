CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CUBE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,280. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

