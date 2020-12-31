Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,224 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

