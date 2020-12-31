Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 149,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Continental Resources stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 3.45. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

