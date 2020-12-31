Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after buying an additional 393,996 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:TLK opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

