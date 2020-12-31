Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $489,000 in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth $6,923,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNP stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

