Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 178,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,341.33 and a beta of 1.11. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

