Curio (CUR) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Curio has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $59,263.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.