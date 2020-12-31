Curio (CUR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $78,971.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00301504 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.03 or 0.02027684 BTC.

About Curio

Curio is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.