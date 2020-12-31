Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $44.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $141.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.30 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $190.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $423.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

