CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

