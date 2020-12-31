CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,517.00

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) (LON:CVSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,517 ($19.82) and last traded at GBX 1,509.50 ($19.72), with a volume of 17306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,388.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CVS Group plc (CVSG.L) Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

