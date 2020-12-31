CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of CVS opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

